Flood warning issued along water canals leading to Adyar river in Sriperumbudur after torrential rains

CHENNAI: Authorities from the Water Resources Department have issued a flood alert for residents living along the banks of the canal leading to Adyar river near Sriperumbudur, following a significant surge in water levels.

The alert comes in the wake of persistent heavy rainfall across Kancheepuram district, attributed to the cyclonic storm. The downpour has filled most lakes in the district to capacity. The surplus water from these reservoirs is now draining into the Adyar river , leading to a dangerous swell.

In the Varadarajapuram village area of the Kundrathur block, the canal is experiencing a major flood surge. Officials report that the 100-foot-wide canal is currently carrying a torrent of water at a rate of approximately 1,800 cubic feet per second (cusecs) towards the sea.

Given the forceful flow, residents of Varadarajapuram and other riverside communities have been urgently advised to exercise extreme caution and stay away from the canal banks.

In a separate advisory, the Water Resources Department has strictly prohibited the public from descending into the river channel or venturing close to the edges to take selfies or photographs. The authorities have emphasized that the strong currents pose a severe and immediate risk to life.

The public is urged to heed the warnings and avoid the canal leading to Adyar River area until water levels recede and the situation is declared safe by officials.