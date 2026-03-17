Chennai

Flights to Dubai, Gulf regions cancelled for second day from Chennai; over 20 services hit

Airlines have initiated steps to refund ticket fares to affected passengers whose travel plans were disrupted due to the cancellations
Image of flight used for representative purpose
Image of flight used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: Flight services from Chennai to Dubai and several Gulf destinations remained cancelled for the second consecutive day (March 17), with more than 20 arrivals and departures affected.

On Tuesday, around 10 departing flights and 10 arriving flights connecting Chennai with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Muscat and Sharjah are cancelled.

Image of flight used for representative purpose
Dubai airport resumes limited flight operations; some Air India, Air India Express and Emirates services cancelled

Airlines have initiated steps to refund ticket fares to affected passengers whose travel plans were disrupted due to the cancellations.

All flights from Chennai to Dubai were cancelled on the first day following missile attacks by Iran targeting areas near Dubai airport. With the situation continuing, services remained suspended on the second day as well.

Chennai Airport
flight services cancelled
Chennai-Dubai flight

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