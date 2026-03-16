Dubai airport resumes limited flight operations; some Air India, Air India Express and Emirates services cancelled

CHENNAI: Dubai International Airport has begun gradually resuming flight operations after a temporary suspension earlier in the day. Several airlines, including Air India, Air India Express and Emirates, had announced cancellations of select flights.
The suspension came after Dubai airport was temporarily closed and all flight operations halted after a drone reportedly hit a fuel tank and set it on fire, according to Al Jazeera.
Airport authorities later said flights to and from Dubai are gradually resuming to select destinations following the suspension that was implemented as a precautionary measure.
Emirates said it expects to operate a limited schedule after 10.00 hours Dubai local time, though some flights from the schedule are cancelled.
Air India said passengers affected by the cancellations would be given the option to rebook their travel for a future date or cancel their tickets and receive a full refund at no additional cost.
Air India Express said its ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah will continue as previously announced.
The airline also said passengers can change or cancel their bookings by typing #GulfCrisis on Tia, its AI-powered digital assistant, or through the airline’s website and AIX mobile application.