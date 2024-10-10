Begin typing your search...
Flight fares at Chennai airport surge due to Pooja festival
The ticket prices for flights from Chennai to Madurai has increased from Rs 12,026 to Rs 18,626.
CHENNAI: Flight fares at the Chennai airport have drastically increased due to the Pooja festival.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the ticket prices for flights from Chennai to Madurai has increased from Rs 12,026 to Rs 18,626.
Similarly, fares for flights from Chennai to Tuticorin have increased from Rs 11,736 to Rs 13,626.
