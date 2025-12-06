Flight disruptions trigger extra rush, SR to operate special trains in Chennai

CHENNAI: In view of the extra rush of passengers following the disruption of flight services, Southern Railway has announced the operation of several special trains from Chennai.

Train No 07146 Secunderabad – Chennai Egmore Express Special from Secunderabad at 06.40 pm on Saturday and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.00 am, the next day (one service). In return direction, Train No 07147 Chennai Egmore – Secunderabad Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 12.30 pm on Sunday and reach Secunderabad at 03.00 am, the next day (one service).

Train No 06019 Chennai Egmore – Charlapalli Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11.55 pm on Saturday and reach Charlapalli at

02.00 pm, the next day. In return direction, Train No 06020 Charlapalli – Chennai Egmore Express Special will leave Charlapalli at 06.00 pm on Sunday and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.30 am, the next day (one service).

Train No 06255 KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Egmore Express Special from KSR Bengaluru at 08.05 am, Train No 06256 Chennai Egmore – KSR Bengaluru Express special leaving Chennai Egmore at 03.45 pm would operate on Sunday.

Train No 06257 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express Special from Bengaluru at 08.05 am, Train No 06258 Dr MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Express Special fron Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04.10 pm would be operated on Monday.

Advance Reservation for the special trains will open shortly from Southern Railway end, said a statement issued by Southern Railway.