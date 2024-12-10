Kilambakkam bus terminus: Pvt contractor blocked path to divert crowd to omnibuses, says SETC crew

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) drivers and conductors staged a flash protest at Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam on Monday morning, alleging that a private maintenance contractor at the terminus closed the gate towards the transport corporation bus, which led to a drop in the patronage as they were diverted to omnibuses.

Bus conductors and drivers sat at the entrance of the terminus and protested on Monday leading to a lot of commotion at the Kilambakkam terminus even as the police posted at the terminus tried to pacify them.

The protesters lamented that since the private contractor managing the terminus was closing the pathway leading to the corporation buses, passengers were diverted towards the omnibuses and boarding the private buses.

“Due to this, there is a drop in the corporation’s bus patronage and ticket collection. Officials are issuing memos to the bus crew seeking an explanation for the drop in ticket collection. Hence, we’re forced to protest,” they said.

“Passengers who were picked up by the battery-operated vehicle at the terminus were being dropped close to the omnibus bay. So they are going to omnibus instead of the corporation buses. The private contractor is deliberately affecting the interest of the transport corporations.”

However, the private contractor refuted the allegations and claimed that the gate was closed for maintenance. “After maintenance work is completed, the gate will be reopened,” the contractor said.