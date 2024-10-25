Fix potholes, manholes, sewage lines before NE monsoon strengthens: Madras HC to TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to fix potholes, close open manholes and complete sewage works in the city before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by an advocate, Shanmuga Rajan, the first division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed that steps be taken on a war-footing to ensure that there is no loss of lives once it starts pouring.

Advocate Sarathkumar, who appeared for the petitioner, submitted that the right to good roads is a fundamental right enshrined under the Constitution. "With authorities failing to maintain storm water drains, they are filled with mud and have made roads shoddy. With the Corporation putting the onus of maintaining the roads on the contractors who laid them, the same needs to be ensured," said the advocate.

However, the respondents had to produce the list of contractors who failed to maintain the roads for necessary action, he submitted, pointing out that it's no surprise that Chennai ranks second in road accident casualties.

Government pleader Edwin Prabhakar submitted that the Chennai Corporation has released an Android app Namma Chennai through which anyone can complain about potholes or other civic amenities for early solutions. The Corporation maintains the roads within the city limits through respective contractors. Hence, they hold the responsibility, said the pleader.

Further, the pleader submitted that another similar petition is pending in the High Court and sought to tag both cases. The bench agreed and directed the State to take necessary action regarding the petitions. It also directed the petitioner to provide suggestions in this regard and posted the matter to December 12 for further submission.