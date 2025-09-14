Five serial offenders banned from Chennai limits for a year

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Arun has issued externment orders against five criminal elements, including former AIADMK functionary Ajay Rohan, directing them not to enter the GCP limits for a period of one year.

The order, issued under Section 51 (A) of the Chennai City Police Act, prohibits the five criminals from entering the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police for any reason other than attending court proceedings or cooperating with police investigations. The restriction comes into immediate effect from Saturday (September 13) and will remain in force for a year.

An official release said the externment order is against D Ajay Rohan (36) of Panaiyur, who was arrested in the Nungambakkam pub brawl case, which led to further arrests, including cocaine peddlers having links with AIADMK IT wing functionary, Prasath.

Following the arrest, cheating cases were filed against Ajay Rohan. Police said that he has three cases against him. The externment order is also against V Nagendra Sethupathy (33) of Paramakudi, M Premkumar (45) of Madurai, and M Raja (42) and T Selvabharathy (26) of Chennai.

Officials said the externment order was issued as a preventive measure to stop them from indulging in further criminal activities within the city limits and to ensure public peace and safety. Five months ago, the GCP had issued a similar order against three notorious criminals, P Lenin, K Surya and J Raja alias Rocket Raja, who had over 100 cases amongst them, including murders and attempted murders.