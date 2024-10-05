Five meth smugglers from Bengaluru nabbed in Chennai

CHENNAI: Five Bengaluru men were among those held with methamphetamine and heroin in separate cases in the city on Friday.

Early Friday morning, five persons from Bengaluru were arrested by the K K Nagar police for alleged possession of about 50 grams of methamphetamine, meant for sale.

Police said that the value of the seized meth is about Rs 3 lakh.

K K Nagar Police had received a tip-off about the movement of contraband within their jurisdiction after which they increased vehicle checks.

Around 4 am, a police team flagged a car and since the occupants gave contradictory answers, they were checked after which the meth was found.

All the occupants in the car - K Arun Kumar (30), F Rizwan (28), E Nithin (29), K Shah Rukh Basha (29) and H Syed Noor (29) - are from Bengaluru, please police said.

Investigations revealed that Arun Kumar was the person who supplied meth to the accused who was arrested on September 28 in Virugambakkam for distributing meth to college students.

The police seized a car, Rs.19,000 in cash, and five mobile phones, in addition to methamphetamine from the arrested persons.

In another case, Arumbakkam Police arrested a 42-year-old man, C Rajasekaran of Kallakurichi for possession of five grams of methamphetamine and 55 syringes.

St Thomas Mount Police arrested a 26-year-old man, from Assam, Asinur Sheikh (26) for possession of three grams of heroin based on a tip-off. He was apprehended near MKN Road.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.