Two arrested for selling drugs through app in Virugambakkam

CHENNAI: Two individuals, including a bank employee, were arrested for selling drugs via an app in Virugambakkam, Chennai, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The arrested were identified as Rajesh Kumar (27) from Kovur and Sai Balaji (26), who works at a private bank in Saligramam.

The police seized 42 grams of methamphetamine worth Rs 1.68 lakh, along with 13 syringes, Rs 6,000 in cash, and a motorcycle from them.

After receiving the information, police apprehended Sai Balaji and then posed as a customer to nab Rajesh kumar.

Rajesh Kumar allegedly purchased one gram of the drug for Rs 4,000 from a friend in Bengaluru and was caught when using an app to distribute it in Chennai.