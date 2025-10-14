Five held for possession of e-cigarettes, ganja chocolates in separate incidents

CHENNAI: The city police arrested five persons in separate cases for possession of e-cigarettes and ganja chocolates in the city. In Triplicane police limits, police searched a lodge on Lal Begum Street on Sunday evening, based on a tip-off that the occupants in the room were stocking e-cigarettes for sale.

On checking the room, police found 83 e-cigarettes. The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Ajizullah (32) of Triplicane, Prabhakaran (28) of Dindigul, Kader Hussain (34) of Triplicane and Thameem Ansari (28) of Vyasarpadi. Probe revealed that the accused ordered the e-cigarettes online from Mumbai and New Delhi and sold them in the city.

In another case within Periamet police limits, the police arrested a 32-year-old Bihar man for possession of ganja chocolates. Based on a tip-off, Periamet police kept vigil near Park railway station and apprehended a man on suspicion.

On checking his baggage, police found 35 ganja chocolates, after which the man, Jitendra Sharma, was arrested. All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.