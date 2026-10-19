Fish prices rise at Chennai's Kasimedu market despite low customer turnout

CHENNAI: Fish prices increased at the Kasimedu fish market in Chennai on Sunday (October 18), despite a drop in the number of customers due to Ayudha Puja, said a Maalaimalar report.
The price rise brought some relief to fishermen, who had expected higher sales following the end of the Tamil month of Purattasi.
Kasimedu is one of Chennai's major fishing harbours, supplying fish to different parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. The market usually attracts large crowds on weekends, especially Sundays.
However, despite the beginning of the Tamil month of Aippasi, fewer customers visited the market than expected. Fishermen who returned from the sea also reported catching mostly smaller varieties of fish.
Speaking about the situation, Kapilan, honorary president of the Chennai Mechanised Boat Fishermen Welfare Association, said many people avoided non-vegetarian food ahead of Ayudha Puja, resulting in fewer customers at the market.
"Despite the low turnout, fish prices have increased compared to October 11, which is a welcome development for fishermen," he said.
According to market rates, an 18-kg basket of Sankara (red snapper) was sold for Rs 5,000, Paarai (trevally) for Rs 5,000, prawns for Rs 4,000 and Kanava (squid) for Rs 5,000.
Vanjaram (seer fish) was sold at Rs 800 per kg, while Kal Eral (rock lobster) was priced at Rs 450 per kg. Ayala (mackerel) was sold for fish oil production.
Fishermen expect a larger crowd at the Kasimedu fish market next Sunday (October 25), with more people likely to return to buying fish after the festival.