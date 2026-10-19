Fish prices rise at Chennai's Kasimedu market despite low customer turnout

The price rise brought some relief to fishermen, who had expected higher sales following the end of the Tamil month of Purattasi.

Kasimedu is one of Chennai's major fishing harbours, supplying fish to different parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. The market usually attracts large crowds on weekends, especially Sundays.

However, despite the beginning of the Tamil month of Aippasi, fewer customers visited the market than expected. Fishermen who returned from the sea also reported catching mostly smaller varieties of fish.