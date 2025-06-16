Fish ban period ends, demand at Kasimedu, Pattinapakkam continues

CHENNAI: The fishing ban period on the east coast of Tamil Nadu came to an end on June 14 (Saturday). Seafood lovers thronged the fish markets in Kasimedu and Pattinapakkam to buy varieties of fish at normal prices.

However, due to high demand and less supply, prices of fish surged on Sunday. The mechanised boat owners’ association said the demand will return to normal in a week.

After the 61-day-long annual fishing ban period in TN, fishermen and owners of small and large mechanised boats in Royapuram were prepared for fishing but due to heavy winds, the Fisheries department advised them not to venture to sea till June 17. There are nearly 900 registered boats in Kasimedu, out of which only 50 went fishing and returned on Sunday. The boats that were supposed to go for deep sea fishing were docked in the harbour.

As a result, prices surged in the morning. Seer fish (vanjiram) cost Rs 1,500- 1,700/kg, red snapper (sankara) was Rs 400- 700/kg, and pomfret (vaaval) varieties were priced at Rs 1,000- 1,700/kg, Asian sea bass (koduva) cost Rs 800/kg, trevally (paarai) was sold at Rs 700-800/kg and a kilo of prawn was Rs 300 in the whole sale market at Kasimedu. Consumers were disappointed with the high prices and hence, bought less quantity. “Popular varieties like seer fish, red snapper and crab varieties were sold at skyrocketing prices here, except prawns, which were cheap,” S Irfan, a resident of Alandur, who visits the Pattinapakkam fish market twice a month.

Concurring with him was R Jerlin, a resident of Guindy, who added: “Prices of seer fish at Kasimedu are high, and sardine is unavailable.”

K Bharati, president, South Indian Fishermen’s Welfare Association, told DT Next, “Due to strong wind in the east coastal region, boats were halted on the shore. A few boats went fishing. By next week, the demand will be met, and more varieties will be available for consumers.”















