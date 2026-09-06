First woman Army officer from Kargil graduates at OTA

The 23-year-old from Kargil was becoming the first woman Army officer from the district, a journey that began in the mountains of Zanskar in Ladakh.

“I was completely lost during classes 11 and 12,” she said, recalling that her career choices then seemed limited to engineering, medicine or law. She eventually chose engineering, pursuing Mechanical Engineering.

It was while in college, through the NCC, that she learnt more about the Indian Army. The more she learnt, the more convinced. “I knew from inside that this is what I want to do,” she said.

The Army’s active lifestyle and the scope to remain physically fit appealed to her.