Chembarambakkam lake reaches full capacity, first time in 30 years

CHENNAI: Chembarambakkam has achieved 100 per cent storage capacity for the first time since its capacity was increased from 22 feet to 24 feet in 1996, despite the scanty rainfall this year in the reservoir's catchment areas, and storage levels rising solely from to the inflow into the reservoir.

This 100 per cent storage will help the city get an additional drinking water supply of 525 mcft.

In the 29 years since the enhancement, the reservoir had never been filled to its full capacity. Even during the 2015 floods, the water level reached only 23.34 feet. For safety reasons, water levels in the past were restricted to 22 feet. Now, Water Resources Department (WRD) officials have decided to fill the reservoir to its full capacity, considering less activity of North-East Monsoon.

The reservoir has now been filled to its maximum capacity of 24 feet, equivalent to 3,645 million cubic feet (mcft). The shutters and banks are being closely monitored by WRD engineers and officials.

Also, Chennai's key drinking water sources Poondi and Red Hills reservoirs are now completely full, bringing major relief ahead of the summer months. As per the department's reservoir status report on December 13, these reservoirs have achieved 100 per cent storage.

Meanwhile, Cholavaram reservoir holds 532 mcft, accounting for about 49 per cent of its total capacity, while Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai reservoir is close to full, with a storage of 464 mcft, nearly 93 per cent of its capacity.

Department officials said the current levels are among the best seen in recent years, offering a strong buffer against potential water scarcity during the dry season.

Officials noted that there was no rainfall recorded in the reservoir catchment areas on the day of reporting, indicating that the storage levels are being sustained mainly through earlier inflows and controlled management.