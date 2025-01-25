Fire breaks out at Tambaram railway station; traffic on GST Road disrupted

CHENNAI: Fire broke out suddenly at the Tambaram railway station premises, creating a major disruption for commuters on GST road as thick smoke engulfed the area.

According to reports, the incident occurred near the two-wheeler parking space at the railway station, where large pile of garbage, including old iron scraps from the railway department, had been accumulating over several days.

It is also reported that waste from the Tambaram municipality was dumped in the same area.

The fire, which began around noon, led to intense smoke in the surrounding areas, severely affecting two-wheeler riders on GST road.

The Tambaram Fire and Rescue department responded quickly, bringing fire trucks to the scene and working for hours to douse the flames and clear the smoke.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Tambaram Railway Police.