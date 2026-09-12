A space to meet, connect and belong

CHENNAI: College gives you plenty of chances to make friends. Work life, not so much. Once college ends, meeting new people and forming friendships can become surprisingly difficult, especially when most days revolve around work and routine.
It was this gap that three friends, Shravya Sukumar, Susritha Bakkamanthala and Prathibaa Ravichandar, noticed when they started Social Scape, an events and community platform.
The idea came up during a dinner table conversation. “We thought the city could use more fun things to do and new ways to meet people,” says Susritha. That simple idea has now grown into Social Scape, bringing together people who are looking to meet someone new, try something different or simply find a space to belong.
Shravya says the idea came from something the three friends had noticed in their own lives. “We are professionals in our 20s. Once college ends, you might find a dip in the kind of genuine connection you have. In the workplace, there are fewer real connections and friendships that you are able to organically build. That is what we wanted to do through Social Scape. It is not just an events platform. It is a kind of space where people want to come back, meet new people and find their sense of community.”
The team has experimented with different kinds of events since then. They have organised sunrise hikes at St. Thomas Mount, treasure hunts around Anna Nagar, murder mystery game nights, short film screenings and more. The founders also want Social Scape to extend beyond socialising. They have organised activities around causes such as breast cancer awareness and want to continue finding ways to give back to the community.
Prathibaa says the group has also seen a change in who attends their events. “We love seeing a mix of familiar faces who keep coming back, along with new people joining the crowd.” Much of that growth has happened through word of mouth. People who attend the events share details on WhatsApp and often bring their friends along. The team usually has a minimum of around 30 people at an event.
For Susritha, choosing the right venue is also an important part of event planning. “We pick a venue based on the activity we are doing. We have also expanded, with A Nikith Kumar, Rakshan M and T Venavin Sai joining as part of the extended team,” she adds.