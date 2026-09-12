A space to meet, connect and belong

It was this gap that three friends, Shravya Sukumar, Susritha Bakkamanthala and Prathibaa Ravichandar, noticed when they started Social Scape, an events and community platform.

The idea came up during a dinner table conversation. “We thought the city could use more fun things to do and new ways to meet people,” says Susritha. That simple idea has now grown into Social Scape, bringing together people who are looking to meet someone new, try something different or simply find a space to belong.

Shravya says the idea came from something the three friends had noticed in their own lives. “We are professionals in our 20s. Once college ends, you might find a dip in the kind of genuine connection you have. In the workplace, there are fewer real connections and friendships that you are able to organically build. That is what we wanted to do through Social Scape. It is not just an events platform. It is a kind of space where people want to come back, meet new people and find their sense of community.”