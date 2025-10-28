Financial distress: Govt employee slashes necks of son, wife; kills self

CHENNAI: Allegedly distressed over his unstable financial condition, a 36-year-old central government employee slashed the necks of his wife and 7-year-old son, leading to the boy's death at their house in Anna Nagar. He later killed himself at Villivakkam railway station, early Monday morning. The woman is in a critical condition, undergoing treatment.

Naveen Kanna was employed at the Controller of Defence Accounts in Teynampet and lived with his family in Anna Nagar. Police said that his wife, Niveditha (34), was employed with the Railways, and their 7-year-old son, Laven Kanna, was a class 2 student at a private school.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that Naveen lost money in online trading and was in financial distress. During the early hours of the day, Naveen had attacked his wife and son with a sharp object when they were asleep and then fled the scene.

Police sources said that Naveen informed his mother, who informed the police. The police rescued the woman and child and moved them to a hospital, where the boy was declared dead. According to the police, Niveditha is under treatment, but her condition is critical.

As the police were on the lookout for Naveen, they were informed about a dead body found along the tracks near Villivakkam railway station, which turned out to be Naveen.

Further investigations are underway to find what transpired in the house. Police are awaiting Niveditha to gain consciousness and recover to continue investigations.

Less than a week ago, on October 21, a 45-year-old businessman murdered his wife and two sons, aged 15 and 11, before taking his own life at the family's residence in a gated community in Injambakkam along East Coast Road.