Finally, trans shelter Garima Greh in Chennai receives funds from Centre

CHENNAI: After two years, the Garima Greh scheme, which was initiated to provide shelter to trans persons, received its funds for 2022-23. But funds for 2023-24 and 2024-25 are still pending from the Union government.

The Garima Greh scheme was started in 2021 under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The government support community-based organisation (CBOs) started shelters in 12 locations for trans persons such as Chennai, New Delhi, Thane Mumbai, Kolkata, among others.

The goal of the scheme was to provide shelter to trans persons with necessities such as shelter, food, medical care and recreational facilities. It also provides support to the capacity building and skill development of trans people residing at the shelter. Though the pilot scheme was started in 2021, it came to an end in March 2022, subsequently cutting off the funds for the shelter across India.

Due to insufficient funds, the shelters had to rely on donations, personal contributions and loans, say members of the shelter. In Chennai, the shelter is functioning in Periyar Nagar, Kolathur, where this year at least 15 trans persons are currently sheltered.

Speaking to DT Next, R Jeeva, project director and a trans woman managing the shelter, said, “This year, we received funds for 2022-23, which will help us to work with trans persons living here. From 2021, we’ve had some trans people move out after they were equipped with a stable job and education.”

She also confirmed that the Union government has assured to continuously disperse funds in the future.

Trans persons can take respite at the shelter for anywhere between 3-6 months. “Mostly, it’s trans persons who have been disowned by their families take shelter here,” says Jeeva.

The shelter, food and skill development are provided free during their stay, along with equipping them with the necessary government documents. In Kolathur, Garima Greh had 25 trans persons in 2021-22, followed by 20 in 2022-23, and 15 each in 2023-24 and 2024-25.