File report in 2 weeks on encroachments in Mannadi, Madras High Court tells Chennai corporation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to file a report regarding the removal of encroachments in Chennai's Mannadi area and its surrounding localities.

NT Arasu, a resident of Broadway locality in the city, has filed a petition in the High Court seeking a direction to the Corporation to remove roadside shops and eateries that have encroached upon public roads in Mannadi Street, Linghi Chetty Street, and the neighbouring areas.

In the petition, he stated that he had filed a similar petition in 2020, and at that time, the Corporation had submitted that all encroachments were removed. However, he claimed that the encroachments continue to exist.

He also pointed out that cooking is being done dangerously using gas cylinders on the streets. It was also stated that traffic is being affected due to the road encroachments.

Hearing the petition, the division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice C Kumarappan directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to file a report within two weeks on the removal of the encroachments and adjourned the hearing.