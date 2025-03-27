FICCI FLO honours city-based women achievers in Chennai

CHENNAI: The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Chennai, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), honoured women achievers in their respective fields in an event held in the city on Wednesday. Former education minister Smriti Irani was the chief guest.

In response to a question raised by a FLO member about why BJP doesn’t win in South except a few seats, Irani replied: “The comparison is made with a party that’s more than 100 years old. But we’re a party which had a prime minister who was elected three times. In Indian politics, women are counted only in parliament but councillors, panchayats and other areas are not counted in political equity.”

The FICCI FLO Chennai annual book was also released featuring the initiatives undertaken during 2024-25. FLO partners with Sipcot for fostering industrial growth in Tamil Nadu, to establish first-of-its-kind education-based crèche facilities in 22 industrial parks.

Over 600 FICCI FLO members and guests from different business spheres participated in the event.