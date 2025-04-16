Faulty chimney in crematorium causes health issues among Chennai residents

CHENNAI: Residents living in the vicinity of burial grounds continue to suffer respiratory issues, thanks to faulty chimneys and poor maintenance of crematorium.

When DT Next visited three crematoriums maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), residents poured out their grievances and demanded better maintenance of burial grounds.

The non-functional chimney in the crematorium of Seethram Nagar in Kodungaiyur has led to residents having respiratory issues for the past few months. And, the toilets are used as a store room and those visiting the burial ground use it for open defecation.

“The thick black smoke with pungent odour engulfs the locality and often leads to respiratory issues. Despite multiple complaints to civic officials, no action has been taken till date,” fumed Jaiganesh LM, civic activist and resident of Kodungaiyur.

Over 500 families live near the crematorium, and upgrading the burial grounds is the need of the hour, said residents. “We’re suffocating due to faulty machinery. Wearing a mask has become a way of life in this neighbourhood,” said G Naresh, another resident in Kodungaiyur.

Similarly, there’s a malfunctioning chimney at the crematorium on Jambulingam Main Road, GKM Colony, Villivakkam. According to sources, around 30 bodies come in every day. “The chimney has been in disrepair for the past five months. Three years back, the crematorium was upgraded with LPG facility but still the problem persists,” rued a resident of Villivakkam.

It’s worse at the crematorium in TVS Avenue Road in Elangonagar, Anna Nagar extension. “Bodies are cremated manually, and even the floor is not laid properly. There are no clean toilets here either,” said R Ram, a resident.

According to Councillor of Ward 34, “Around Rs 65 lakh budget was allotted for renovation work of burial grounds. Work is expected to start soon.”

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said: “The municipal corporation has floated tenders to buy generators. Once the machinery arrives, these issues will be rectified.”