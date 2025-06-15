Father's Day: Dad’s perfect, healthy plate

CHENNAI: This Father’s Day, try these simple and healthy salad recipes with your dads and spend quality time in the kitchen

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup green moong

sprouts 2 tablespoons

cucumber (chopped) 1 tablespoon

tomato (chopped) 2 tablespoons

carrot (grated or finely chopped) 2 tablespoons

capsicum (finely chopped) 1/2 teaspoon

pepper powder 1/2 teaspoon

red chilli powder 1/2 teaspoon

roasted cumin powder 1/4 teaspoon

chaat masala powder 1 tablespoon

coriander leaves (chopped) 1 teaspoon

lemon juice Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

To begin, soak green moong beans in water for eight hours or overnight.

Rinse well and drain the water completely.

Transfer the beans to a hot box or container and spread them evenly.

Close the lid and set aside for at least 8-10 hours or overnight. After eight hours, you will see tiny sprouts forming.

Add hot water to the sprouts and let them sit for 10 minutes. Rinse well again, drain completely, and transfer to a mixing bowl. Add all the other ingredients to the bowl.

Give everything a quick mix. Your healthy and fresh moong bean sprouts salad is ready.

Kosambari

INGREDIENTS

1 cup carrot (grated)

1/2 lemon (juiced) 2 tablespoons

moong dal 2 tablespoons

coconut (grated)

FOR TEMPERING (TADKA):

2 teaspoons oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 green chilli (chopped or slit)

5 curry leaves

1/8 teaspoon hing (asafoetida)

INSTRUCTIONS

Soak the moong dal in water for at least one hour. Rinse it well, drain, and set aside. Heat oil in a tadka pan. Add the ingredients listed under “For tempering” and let them splutter. Turn off the heat and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine grated carrot, soaked moong dal, the prepared tempering, grated coconut, lemon juice, and salt. Mix well. Adjust salt and lemon juice to taste.