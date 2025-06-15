Father's Day: Dad’s perfect, healthy plate

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Jun 2025 7:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-15 02:06:23  )
    CHENNAI: This Father’s Day, try these simple and healthy salad recipes with your dads and spend quality time in the kitchen

    INGREDIENTS

    1/4 cup green moong

    sprouts 2 tablespoons

    cucumber (chopped) 1 tablespoon

    tomato (chopped) 2 tablespoons

    carrot (grated or finely chopped) 2 tablespoons

    capsicum (finely chopped) 1/2 teaspoon

    pepper powder 1/2 teaspoon

    red chilli powder 1/2 teaspoon

    roasted cumin powder 1/4 teaspoon

    chaat masala powder 1 tablespoon

    coriander leaves (chopped) 1 teaspoon

    lemon juice Salt to taste

    INSTRUCTIONS

    To begin, soak green moong beans in water for eight hours or overnight.

    Rinse well and drain the water completely.

    Transfer the beans to a hot box or container and spread them evenly.

    Close the lid and set aside for at least 8-10 hours or overnight. After eight hours, you will see tiny sprouts forming.

    Add hot water to the sprouts and let them sit for 10 minutes. Rinse well again, drain completely, and transfer to a mixing bowl. Add all the other ingredients to the bowl.

    Give everything a quick mix. Your healthy and fresh moong bean sprouts salad is ready.

    Kosambari

    INGREDIENTS

    1 cup carrot (grated)

    1/2 lemon (juiced) 2 tablespoons

    moong dal 2 tablespoons

    coconut (grated)

    FOR TEMPERING (TADKA):

    2 teaspoons oil

    1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

    1 green chilli (chopped or slit)

    5 curry leaves

    1/8 teaspoon hing (asafoetida)

    INSTRUCTIONS

    Soak the moong dal in water for at least one hour. Rinse it well, drain, and set aside. Heat oil in a tadka pan. Add the ingredients listed under “For tempering” and let them splutter. Turn off the heat and set aside.

    In a mixing bowl, combine grated carrot, soaked moong dal, the prepared tempering, grated coconut, lemon juice, and salt. Mix well. Adjust salt and lemon juice to taste.

    Father's dayHealthy foodWorld Fathers Day
    DTNEXT Bureau

