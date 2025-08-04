Fatal accidents dip by 12% in Chennai, says GCTP

CHENNAI: Fatal accidents in city limits have dipped by 12 per cent in the first seven months of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, said the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP).

According to an official release by Chennai Police, between January 1 and August 3, 278 fatalities were recorded on city roads, compared to 316 deaths recorded in the same period last year.

The GCTP said they have undertaken various steps and remedial measures to reduce road accidents and enhance road safety across the city through increased enforcement and patrolling.

Apart from enforcement activities, the traffic police personnel also organised awareness campaigns regularly, insisting that the public maintain road discipline, follow safety guidelines, use protective gear and educate themselves on road safety.

"In coordination with the experts, the GCTP has facilitated many training programmes for police personnel towards technological approaches for accident reductions and through workshops and safety education programs for schoolchildren, bus drivers, and delivery agents," an official release stated.

The GCTP has also strengthened its enforcement strategy by booking more cases against violations like overspeeding, drunken driving, and speeding through manual checks. This was further aided by technological initiatives like ANPR cameras, 2D speed radar system and vehicle interceptor system throughout the city.