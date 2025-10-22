Family of four found dead in ECR villa

CHENNAI: In a suspected suicide pact, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in Injambakkam on Wednesday (October 22).

The deceased are identified as Siranjeevi Dhamothara Gupta (45), his wife, Revathi (36) and their two sons - Rithvik (15) and Dhithick (11).

The family lived in a villa in a gated community in Injambakkam along East Coast Road (ECR).

Police sources said that a suicide note was recovered from the home in which Siranjeevi mentioned that he was distressed due to loss in his business.

Further investigations are underway.