F4 Chennai street race: FIA suggests changes; RRPL seeks time from HC

CHENNAI: It's race day here in Chennai for the ambitious Formula 4 (F4) and Indian Racing League (IRL), but the view from the track is not all that pretty.

Reports indicate that the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has suggested some changes after inspecting the track. While sources are remaining tight-lipped, some indicated that the FIA team has found some among the 19 turns on the 3.7-km long street track to be too sharp.

This development has put the organiser in a tough spot, as the first division bench of the Madras High Court had directed it not to hold the event without obtaining the mandatory certificate from FIA. The organiser, Racing Promotion Private Limited, was to submit the document to the court and the petitioner who raised objections to the event by 12 noon on Saturday.

Following this, RPPL has moved the Madras High Court with an emergency petition seeking extension of time in submitting the certification.

Even as hectic activities are happening on and off the track, the drivers who had reached Chennai to take part in what is to be India’s first street night race came to the circuit for the practice session but returned to their hotel after it was delayed. Leading drivers like Nikhil Bohra, Jon Lancaster and others were seen getting back on a bus to their hotel.

The race, which caught the fancy of the people of the city till Saturday, has run into rough weather even among fans, with some of them taking to social media to vent their anger.

Even as suspense is continuing, the organisers said in a social media post that the updated schedule would be announced by 5 pm. "We regret to inform our fans that due to technical issues, there will be a delay in racing actives today. We will share an updated schedule by 5 pm."