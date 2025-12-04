Express trains to skip Egmore due to redevelopment works

CHENNAI: Several express trains will continue to originate and terminate from Tambaram or Chennai Beach stations from December 5 to 15 owing to the ongoing redevelopment works at Chennai Egmore railway station, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Train no. 16866 Thanjavur – Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express will continue to terminate at Tambaram at 3.45 am from December 5 to 14, and train no. 20636 Kollam – Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Superfast Express will continue to end its journey at Tambaram at 5.20 am, on the same days.

Train no. 22662 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore Sethu Express will continue to terminate at Tambaram at 6.35 am, and train no. 16752 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore Express will continue to end its journey at Tambaram at 6.45 am from December 5 to 14.

Train no. 16865 Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur Uzhavan Express will continue to originate from Tambaram at 11 pm from December 6 to 15, and train no. 20635 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Ananthapuri Express will continue to originate from Tambaram at 8.20 pm, on the same days.

Train no. 22661 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram Sethu Express will continue to depart from Tambaram at 6.20 pm, and train no. 16751 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram Express will continue to originate from Tambaram at 7.42 pm from December 6 to 15.

Train no. 22158 Chennai Egmore – Mumbai CST Express will continue to originate from Chennai Beach at 6.45 am from December 6 to 15, added the release.