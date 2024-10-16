Begin typing your search...

    Express trains to and fro Chennai Central rescheduled on 16.10.2024; check details here

    Passengers are advised to note the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

    AuthorMirudhula VellaisamyMirudhula Vellaisamy|16 Oct 2024 1:25 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the rescheduling of several express trains due to delays in the availability of their pairing rakes. Passengers are advised to note the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

    Train No. 22160: Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mumbai CST Superfast Express, scheduled to depart from Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, has been rescheduled to depart at 3:30 PM, delayed by 2 hours and 15 minutes.

    Train No. 22640: Alappuzha – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, originally scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 3:20 PM on Wednesday, will now depart at 4:20 PM, delayed by 1 hour.

    Train No. 12624: Thiruvananthapuram Central – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Mail, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, is now rescheduled to depart at 4:15 PM, delayed by 1 hour and 15 minutes.

    Southern Railway
    Mirudhula Vellaisamy

