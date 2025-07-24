Exposed EB boxes, 50-yr-old power poles keep Ernavoor residents on toes

CHENNAI: Residents of Ernavoor's Ramanathapuram walk on thin ice every day as they try to steer clear of old electric poles in the locality, which were erected almost 50 years ago. Their calls to authorities for a proactive measure to avoid any untoward incident go unheard, adding to the misery.

Shalini J, a mother of two and a Ramanathapuram 2nd Street resident, recounts that they live under the shadow of uncertainty, "Anything worse can happen to us. The electric poles are in bad shape; they can fall on us any time!"

Similar is the concern for many parents of the area whose children travel on the path of the poles to reach schools. As the poles emit sparks when there are heavy winds, residents stress that it is high time for the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) officials to rectify and replace the poles before the onset of monsoon.

A septuagenarian in the same locality shared that they cannot venture out in the evenings due to the fear of the poles plunging towards the ground

and them. "Despite relentless complaints, the TNPDCL has yet to act on it. We are afraid," she added.

Ward 4 councillor R Jayaraman noted that he had been representing the cause to the TNPDCL for over three months, but in vain. "The power cables run low in a few streets, aggravating the situation. Anything worse can happen if there are heavy winds. I have raised the issue multiple times at the council meetings, but everything went in vain," he rued.

Poles aside, even the EB boxes at multiple locations, especially at Mahaliamman Street in Valluvar Nagar, are in an exposed state with live wires hanging out, threatening the safety of the locals. Many residents worry about how the situation might amplify if and when waterlogging occurs, increasing the chances of electrocution.

The TNPDCL has not recruited a dedicated assistant engineer in Ernavoor for three years now. The assistant engineer for Ennore is tasked with the additional duty of Ernavoor, which could contribute to the negligence of Ramanathapuram. When DT Next contacted the assistant engineer of TNPDCL Ennore, they stated that they were aware of the threat and noted that three to four poles needed replacement, for which estimation was sent to higher officials and sanction was awaited.