Experience Japan in Chennai with art, music

CHENNAI: For all the Japanese food and art lovers in Chennai, this Saturday promises to be an immersive experience. Odé, a creative collective dedicated to curating and presenting unique events, will host an extraordinary night of music and immersive audio-visuals at Library Blu, The Leela Palace.

Titled One Night in Toki-O, this immersive cultural evening is presented by Odé in collaboration with Toki Suntory Whisky. The event will take place on June 28 from 7.30 pm onwards. Reimagining the essence of Japanese tradition through a bold, modern Indian lens, One Night in Toki-O blends music, art, and Japanese cuisine into an unforgettable experience. In addition to Japanese street food and highballs, there will be screen printing and hanko stamp workshops for those interested.