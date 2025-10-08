Evenings find a new rhythm under Koyambedu grade separator

CHENNAI: In the evening, under the grade separator at Koyambedu, children skate in loops, a few people sit quietly on benches, and groups of youngsters laugh over their school happenings, a rare sight at a junction where traffic never really stops.

The park here, opened just weeks ago, is already getting a warm response from the public. What was once an unused stretch beneath the flyover has been turned into a green recreational space, and people are finding their own ways to use it. Like Kannan, who sat in deep meditation for over 20 minutes.

“The sound of water really helps,” smiled the 42-year-old medical representative. “I travel this route every day to get home, so I thought, why not stop by? Right now, there’s less crowd, but I’m not sure how peaceful it will be once more people come here to meditate.”

The park sees steady footfall, though not at the level of Shenoy Nagar’s Thiru Vi Ka Park or Gill Nagar Park in Choolaimedu. But children seem to love it!

Spread across 3.59 acres, the park includes a skating ring, children’s play zone, open-air amphitheatre, gazebos, yoga and meditation courts, fitness area, walking tracks, and lawns. Developed at a cost of Rs 10.27 crore, it’s the second such initiative by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) under a flyover, after the one in Guindy.

Residents from nearby neighbourhoods are slowly making it part of their daily routine. “Earlier, we’d go to Shenoy Nagar for my kid’s skating practice. Now this is more convenient,” said Keerthana, who was watching her child practise.

Some come for walks, others for skating classes, and a few simply to sit and talk. “It’s calm even though it’s right below the flyover,” said another visitor. “There’s lighting and clean more green space, that makes a big difference.”

Unlike the Urban Square at Kathipara, which has a more commercial setup, the Koyambedu park focuses mainly on leisure and recreation. There are a few stores within the premises that are yet to open, and the park has been designed to be accessible to people with disabilities.

For many who pass by the busy Koyambedu junction every day, it’s already a small but welcome stop in the middle of their commute.