Etihad flight aborts takeoff in Chennai due to technical glitch

CHENNAI: An Etihad Airways flight bound for Abu Dhabi was forced to make an emergency stop on the runway at Chennai International Airport after experiencing a sudden technical glitch.

The issue was detected in time by the pilot, who took immediate action to halt the flight, preventing a potential disaster.

The Etihad Airways flight, which was scheduled to depart from Chennai International Airport at 4 am today, had 168 passengers and 10 flight crew members on board.

As the plane began to taxi on the runway, the pilot detected an engine failure and immediately stopped the aircraft.

Subsequently, the plane was towed to a secluded area of the airport by tow trucks.

A team of aircraft engineers has been working to fix the issue.

All passengers have been accommodated in the airport's waiting room.

It has been announced that the flight will either depart late or be cancelled, and passengers will be accommodated in hotels.