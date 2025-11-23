Erode Tamilanban passes away at 92

CHENNAI: Poet and noted news reader for Doordarshan Erode Tamilanban, known for his impeccable diction and prolific literary work, died in Chennai on Saturday at the age of 92.

Born N Jagadeesan in Chennimalai, Tamilanban authored around 103 books and translated the works of Pablo Neruda into Tamil. CM Stalin paid homage to mortal remains of the scholar.