Erode Tamilanban passes away at 92

    23 Nov 2025
    CHENNAI: Poet and noted news reader for Doordarshan Erode Tamilanban, known for his impeccable diction and prolific literary work, died in Chennai on Saturday at the age of 92.

    Born N Jagadeesan in Chennimalai, Tamilanban authored around 103 books and translated the works of Pablo Neruda into Tamil. CM Stalin paid homage to mortal remains of the scholar.

