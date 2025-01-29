EPS slams CM Stalin over ECR incident, questions women’s safety under DMK regime

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday denounced the Tamil Nadu government over a disturbing incident in which a group of men in a car, bearing the ruling party’s flag, chased and stopped another car with women along the East Coast Road (ECR) late on Tuesday night. The former Chief Minister demanded that the government act swiftly to nab those involved in this chilling incident and take appropriate legal action, without political interference.

Palaniswami took to social media to express his strong condemnation against the incident and launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government, charging the perpetrators were connected to the DMK. He also questioned whether immediate action would be taken if the police would delay their response. “Is the DMK flag a license to commit a crime against women?” he asked.

Video footage of the incident, showing the women in a car being followed by a group of youths in another car, went viral in the social media. The girls, who were petrified, managed to reach their home safely. However, the youth in a sports utility vehicle tailed them until residence. On seeing the family members and neighbours of the girls gathered, the youths sped away in their car, said Palaniswami.

He slammed the police for reportedly questioning the women about going out at night when they approached the police to file a complaint regarding the incident. “Is there no freedom for women to step out of the house in night hours under Stalin model government?” he asked.

Palaniswami also pointed out that the CM would seethe in anger when questions were raised about “Who is that Sir?” in reference to Anna University sexual assault case, and asked, “What will he say about these Sirs?”