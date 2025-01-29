Women chased by group of men on ECR in Chennai, video goes viral

CHENNAI: A group of young men parked their vehicles in the middle of the road at midnight and chased a car occupied by more than two women.

According to video footage, the women were driving along the Muttukadu area on ECR at midnight when the men, in a car with the DMK party flag, stopped their vehicle in the middle of the road, according to Thanthi TV reports.

The women were seen shouting in fear as one of the men got out of the vehicle and approached their car.

In response, the women attempted to reverse their car and take an alternate route, but the group of men chased them, blocking their path once again.

The video is currently going viral on social media, and the police are investigating the authenticity of the video and who was responsible for chasing the young women in the car.