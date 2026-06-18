Environment clearance for Brigade project in Pallikaranai Ramsar site revoked

CHENNAI: The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has revoked the environmental clearance granted to a proposed residential project by Brigade Enterprises in the Pallikaranai Ramsar wetland area at Perumbakkam, a move welcomed by anti-corruption watchdog Arappor Iyakkam.
According to the organisation, the project, Brigade Morgan Heights, proposed the construction of around 1,250 residential units on nearly 14.7 acres within the notified Ramsar wetland area. The project was estimated to involve an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore.
In a statement, Arappor Iyakkam coordinator Jayaram Venkatesan said the revocation was a significant victory for those campaigning to protect the Pallikaranai marshland and alleged that the approvals had been granted in violation of wetland protection norms.
The organisation claimed that the environmental clearance was granted by the SEIAA on January 20, 2025, and that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) issued planning permission three days later. It further alleged that the project had commenced without obtaining mandatory approval from the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Authority.
According to Arappor Iyakkam, the SEIAA revoked the environmental clearance on May 8, 2026. The organisation has now urged the CMDA to cancel the project's planning permission as well.
The Pallikaranai marsh was designated a Ramsar site on April 8, 2022, covering 1,247.5 hectares. Under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, permanent construction activities are prohibited in notified wetland areas.
Arappor Iyakkam said it had submitted complaints regarding the project to various authorities, including the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Authority.
The organisation has also called for action against officials allegedly involved in granting the approvals.