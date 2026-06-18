Environment clearance for Brigade project in Pallikaranai Ramsar site revoked

The organisation claimed that the environmental clearance was granted by the SEIAA on January 20, 2025, and that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) issued planning permission three days later. It further alleged that the project had commenced without obtaining mandatory approval from the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Authority.

According to Arappor Iyakkam, the SEIAA revoked the environmental clearance on May 8, 2026. The organisation has now urged the CMDA to cancel the project's planning permission as well.

The Pallikaranai marsh was designated a Ramsar site on April 8, 2022, covering 1,247.5 hectares. Under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, permanent construction activities are prohibited in notified wetland areas.