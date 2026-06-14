Cancel private apartment construction on Pallikaranai marsh, Arappor urges CM Vijay

In a representation submitted, the organisation sought the cancellation of planning permission, environmental clearance and other approvals granted to the developer, a multi-storeyed housing project proposed in survey numbers 453, 495/2C, 496, 497 and 498 of Perumbakkam village in Chengalpattu district.

Arappor contended that the project site falls within the boundary of the Pallikaranai Marsh Ramsar site, which was designated a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on April 8, 2022. Citing maps published by the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, the Ramsar Secretariat and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the organisation claimed that the survey numbers earmarked for the project lie within the notified wetland boundary.

The organisation argued that the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, prohibit permanent construction within Ramsar wetlands and that approvals granted after the site's Ramsar designation are legally untenable.