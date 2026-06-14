Cancel private apartment construction on Pallikaranai marsh, Arappor urges CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Anti-corruption organisation Arappor Iyakkam has urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to revoke approvals granted to a private developer's proposed residential project at Perumbakkam, alleging that the development falls within the protected Pallikaranai Ramsar wetland and was cleared in violation of environmental laws.
In a representation submitted, the organisation sought the cancellation of planning permission, environmental clearance and other approvals granted to the developer, a multi-storeyed housing project proposed in survey numbers 453, 495/2C, 496, 497 and 498 of Perumbakkam village in Chengalpattu district.
Arappor contended that the project site falls within the boundary of the Pallikaranai Marsh Ramsar site, which was designated a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on April 8, 2022. Citing maps published by the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, the Ramsar Secretariat and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the organisation claimed that the survey numbers earmarked for the project lie within the notified wetland boundary.
The organisation argued that the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, prohibit permanent construction within Ramsar wetlands and that approvals granted after the site's Ramsar designation are legally untenable.
Arappor further alleged that the developer obtained environmental and planning approvals despite the project's location within the Ramsar site. The representation also raises allegations against multiple government agencies, including CMDA, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), the Forest Department and wetland authorities, arguing that these agencies had access to official Ramsar maps and records but failed to object to the project or examine it.
"If this happened without MLA PK Sekarbabu's knowledge, the ex-CMDA chairman's knowledge, it raises questions about oversight. If it happened despite knowledge of the Ramsar status, then that too requires investigation," activist Radhakrishnan noted.
Referring to records considered during the environmental clearance process, the organisation alleged that authorities relied on representations made by the project proponent despite official maps showing that the land was part of the Ramsar site.
The organisation also cited Supreme Court orders relating to wetland protection and referred to proceedings before judicial forums concerning Pallikaranai Marsh. It argued that the ecological character of notified wetlands should not be altered and that any construction activity within the Ramsar boundary would run contrary to the objectives of wetland conservation.
Seeking the intervention of the Chief Minister, the organisation has demanded the immediate cancellation of approvals, a halt to construction activity at the site and restoration of the land's ecological condition if any alteration has taken place. It has also called for action against officials and others found responsible if approvals were obtained through concealment or misrepresentation of facts.
Beyond the project, Arappor has urged the State government to review approvals granted within the Pallikaranai Ramsar boundary after its notification in April 2022 and ensure that protected wetland areas are safeguarded from further development.