Ensure cops file FIRs, reports on time, protect public from delays, Madras HC tells Home Secretary

CHENNAI: State Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, who was summoned to appear in person, was asked by the Madras High Court to ensure that the State takes actions to expedite police procedures, including filing FIRs and final reports on time to ensure that poor litigants are not pushed to run from pillar to post seeking justice.

Justice P Velmurugan had ordered a personal appearance of Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar in a case of lacuna in police officers filing FIRs and final reports on time.

The Home Secretary also made submissions in this regard and filed reports stating the actions taken. The Home Secretary was dragged to the court as a petitioner, P Sundar, moved the HC to January 29, claiming that the police didn't file a final report on a criminal complaint he lodged in 2015 over a land dispute.

After perusing the facts, the judge had some strong observations on the police department's failure to file the final report before the magistrate concerned, even after ten years. The government submitted that the respondent, Virugambakkam police officials, closed the case in 2015, without filing the final report. Reacting to this, the judge said that poor litigants are struggling to get justice in the State as the police are not following the procedures, not even filing FIRs and final reports within the stipulated time.

"We do not know whether the Home Secretary is aware of the practice prevailing in the police department, which is causing inconvenience to the poor litigants," observed the judge and summoned him in this regard.

When the case was listed on January 31, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran appeared and sought to dispense with the appearance of the Home Secretary as the State moved to the Supreme Court challenging the HC order. However, the judge refused to grant dispense with the appearance and directed him to appear within 4.30 pm or else a warrant would be issued against the Home Secretary.