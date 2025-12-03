Enraged residents surround MLA over post-cyclone crisis in Perumbakkam Ezhil Nagar

CHENNAI: A tense situation unfolded on Tuesday in Perumbakkam Ezhil Nagar, part of the Sholinganallur Assembly constituency, as frustrated residents surrounded their MLA, Aravind Ramesh (DMK), with a litany of complaints stemming from the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

The area, comprising Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board apartment blocks housing over 15,000 low-income families, has been severely impacted by heavy rains. Residents accosted the MLA during his visit to assess rain-related damages, highlighting a triple crisis: complete power failure since last night, streets submerged in rainwater, and blocked sewage lines causing waste to overflow onto roads, resulting in a foul stench.

Voicing their desperation, residents told the MLA they were "floating in water" with no escape from sewage and were left to suffer in darkness without electricity.

In response, MLA Aravind Ramesh attempted to pacify the crowd and issued on-the-spot directives to officials. He instructed electricity board personnel to rectify faults and restore power to the area by tonight. He also ordered municipal corporation officials to immediately deploy motor pumps to drain the stagnant rainwater and to clear the blockages in the underground sewer lines.

Following these assurances, residents continued to press the MLA with various other grievances, demanding their swift resolution.