Engage more men and machine to remove Kakka Aazhi from Kosasthalaiyar River: NGT

CHENNAI: Observing that the water resources department (WRD) has engaged one fisherman and 1 earth mover to remove invasive Charru Mussels (Kakka Aazhi) from Kosasthalaiyar River, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the department to engage more men and more machines.

"Considering the rapid growth of Charru Mussel, we expect the State Government to act more responsibly and swiftly by engaging more men and machines and removing the Charru Mussel to enable the free flow of water and boats to ply. Though it is the duty of the State Government departments to remove the Charru Mussel in its entirety, it has taken so much time even to commence the work at the above-mentioned places (Kattupalli, Puzhuthivakkam and Athipattu)," the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed.

In a memo filed with the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) during the previous hearing, the WRD said that three places, such as Kattupalli, Puzhuthivakkam and Athipattu, were identified to remove the deposited Charru Mussels obstructing the free flow of fresh water in Kosasthalaiyar river.

As per the government claims, mussels less than 5 grams of weight will die during the influx of rainwater due to changes in salinity.

It may be noted that the government is blaming Ennore Port, Chennai Port and Kattupalli Port for the invasion claiming that ballast water as the possible source.

However, the Tribunal is asking the government to identify which of the three ports released ballast water into the sea.