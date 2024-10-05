WRD to remove kakka aazhi species in Kosasthalaiyar from Oct 7

CHENNAI: With the onset of the northeast monsoon only a few days away, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has

decided to remove the invasive charru mussels (kakka aazhi) from Kosasthalaiyar river to ensure free flow of water

from October 7.

In a memo filed with the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Thursday, the WRD said that three places – Kattupalli, Puzhuthivakkam and Athipattu – were identified to remove the deposited charru mussels obstructing the free flow of fresh water in Kosasthalaiyar river.

“By the beginning of next week, the work to remove the deposit of charru mussels will commence, either by manually or mechanically,” the memo added. Meanwhile, the government counsel assured the Tribunal that the State government will commence the works in three places from October 7 (Monday).

During a previous hearing on September 30, the WRD had informed the Tribunal that officials had inspected the river and found that dredging was required immediately at three locations.

The state government had already submitted that the complete removal of kakka aazhi could be done after the northeast monsoon in January, as freshwater, during the rains, would kill the mussels.

As per the government claims, mussels less than 5 gm of weight will die during the influx of rainwater due to changes in salinity. Meanwhile, the Tribunal had already rejected the government’s proposal to conduct a fresh study on the invasive species before taking action and directed it to prepare a plan

of action by using already completed studies.

It may be noted that the government is blaming the Ennore Port, Chennai Port and Kattupalli Port for the invasion saying that the ballast water was the possible source. However, the Tribunal is asking the government to identify which of the three ports released ballast water into the sea.

In December 2022, fishermen from Kattupakkam and environmentalists from Save Ennore Creek

Campaign, raised alarm on unchecked invasion by charru mussels in Ennore and Pulicat wetlands. One of the fishermen from the region has filed a petition with the Tribunal seeking the removal of the invasive species.