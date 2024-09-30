NGT slams State for inaction on removal of invasive species in Kosasthalaiyar River

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on the state government for its inaction in removing invasive Kakka Aazhi (Charru Mussel) from Kosasthalaiyar River, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed it to submit scientific studies to corroborate whether fresh water kills the species.

While hearing a case pertaining to the invasion of the alien species on Monday, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati noted that it had taken the government a year to address the issue.

Earlier, the government advocate informed the Tribunal that removal of Kakka Aazhi can be done after the northeast monsoon in January as freshwater during the rains would kill the mussels.

However, the bench had sought scientific evidence to support this claim.

The Dr MGR Fisheries College and Research Institute, the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, the Central Institute of Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) had submitted their reports, but none stated that fresh water could kill mussels, the bench pointed out.

Recalling that directions were given in November 2023 to take action, the bench asked why the government had not mentioned the suggestion that freshwater would kill the species in the past one year. Was it not raining in Chennai last year, the bench questioned.

Directing the state government to submit scientific studies to support their claim, the NGT adjourned the next hearing to October 3.

Earlier, the government advocate had also informed the bench that officials of the Water Resources Department had inspected the Kosasthalaiyar River and found that dredging was required to be conducted immediately at three locations — Athipattu, Puzhuthivakkam, and Kattupalli — to ensure free flow of water. Otherwise the dredging could only be done after the northeast monsoon, they had informed.

During the previous hearing, the NGT had rejected the government's proposal to conduct a fresh study on the invasive species before taking action and directed to issue a plan of action by using already completed studies.

In December 2022, fishermen from Kattupakkam and environmentalists part of the 'Save Ennore Creek' campaign had raised an alarm on the unchecked invasion by charru mussels in the Ennore and Pulicat wetlands. One of the fishermen from the region later filed a petition with the green tribunal seeking removal of the invasive species.