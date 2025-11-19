Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at multiple locations in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at more than 10 locations across Chennai, including Saidapet, Kotturpuram, KK Nagar, MGR Nagar, Sowcarpet, Kilpauk, and Kodambakkam.

According to sources, ED officials arrived in around 21 vehicles and began simultaneous raids at these premises.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, one of the major searches was conducted at the Chaitanya apartment complex in Kilpauk, where the residence of iron merchant Nirmal Kumar was inspected.

Raids were also carried out at the residence of Kalaichelvan in Srinagar Colony, Saidapet, and at the apartment of Prakash located in Thiruvenkada Nagar, Ambattur.

The searches were reportedly initiated based on complaints related to illegal money transactions. Officials said that further details would emerge only after the completion of the raid.

The widespread ED action across more than 10 locations in the city has created a stir in Chennai.