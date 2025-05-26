EMUs cancelled on Beach-Chengalpattu section on May 27 for over 3 hours

CHENNAI: A few EMUs on the Beach-Chengalpattu section would be cancelled owing to line block permitted in the Egmore-Villupuram section at Kattangulathur Yard from 11:30 am to 3 pm on May 27 (3 hours 30 minutes).

Beach-Chengalpattu local leaving Beach station at 10:56 am, 11:40 am and 12:28 pm will be fully cancelled. Beach-Chengalpattu local leaving Beach station at 12:40 pm will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chengalpattu.

Chengalpattu- Beach local leaving Chengalpattu at 12 pm, 1:10 pm and 1:45 pm will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Guduvancheri.

Chengalpattu-Beach local leaving Chengalpattu at 2:20 pm will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Tambaram, a release from Southern Railway (SR) said.