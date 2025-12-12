EMUs cancelled from MMC to Gummidipundi on Dec 13, 14

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced full and partial cancellation of EMU train services in the Chennai Central – Gudur section owing to engineering works between Minjur and Attipattu stations on December 13 and 14 (Saturday and Sunday) from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi local leaving Beach station at 9.40 am will be fully cancelled on Saturday and Sunday. Gummidipundi-Moore Market Complex local leaving Gummidipundi at 9:55 am and 11:25 am will be fully cancelled on both days.

Gummidipundi – Chennai Beach local leaving Gummidipundi at 10:55 am will be fully cancelled on Saturday and Sunday. Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi local leaving Moore Market Complex at 9 am will be fully cancelled on Sunday.

Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex local leaving Sullurupeta at 10 am will terminate at Ponneri on Saturday and Sunday. Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:30 am and 11:35 am will terminate at Ennore on both days.

In lieu of the cancellations, one passenger special each will be operated between Ponneri and Moore Market Complex leaving Ponneri at 12 pm on Saturday, between Ennore and Moore Market Complex leaving Ennore at 10:36 am on Saturday and Sunday, and also between Ennore and Moore Market Complex leaving Ennore at 12:08 pm on Sunday, said the press release.