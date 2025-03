EMU trains between Chennai Beach - Tambaram cancelled; check details

CHENNAI: A few EMUs operated on Chennai Beach – Tambaram would be fully cancelled owing to line block permitted in Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section at Guindy Yard from 11:30 pm on Match 7 to 5:00 pm on March 8.

Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 03:55 am, 04:15 am and 04:35 am and Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 05:50 am, 07:15 am and 07:40 am would be fully cancelled on March 8, another release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.