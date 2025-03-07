EMU train services between Chennai Beach - Tambaram section cancelled on March 9

CHENNAI: EMU services on Chennai Beach to Tambaram will be fully cancelled owing to a line block permitted in Chennai Egmore—Villupuram section between Chennai Beach and Kodambakkam Railway stations in connection with the commissioning of the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore from 5:10 am to 4:10 pm on March 9.

EMU trains from Chennai Beach - Tambaram – Chennai Beach would be fully cancelled from 5.10 am to 4.10 pm on Sunday.

Owing to the cancellation of EMU services, passenger specials will be operated between Tambaram – Kodambakkam – Tambaram at a frequency of every 30 minutes.

Additionally, EMU trains from Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu/Kancheepuram/Tirumalpur/Arakkonam - Chennai Beach would be partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Tambaram from 5.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Normal Sunday pattern of EMU train services will resume from 4.10 pm on the same day, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.