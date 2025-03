EMU services partially cancelled in Egmore-Villupuram section on March 6, 7; check details

CHENNAI: Several EMUs on the Egmore-Villupuram section will be partially cancelled due to line block permitted between Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations from 12:30 pm to 2 pm on March 6 and 7.

Beach-Chengalpattu local leaving Beach at 12:28 pm, 12:40 pm and 1.45 pm, and Beach-Arakkonam local leaving Beach at 1 pm hrs on March 6 and 7 will be partially cancelled between Beach and Tambaram.

Chengalpattu-Beach local leaving Chengalpattu at 10:40 am, 11 am, 11:30 am and 12 pm, and Tirumalpur-Beach local leaving Tirumalpur at 11:05 am on March 6 and 7 will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Beach.

Beach-Tambaram local leaving Beach at 12:15 pm, 1:15 pm, 1:30 pm, 2 pm, and Tambaram-Beach local leaving Tambaram at 12:05 pm, 12:35 pm and 1 pm on March 6 and 7 will be fully cancelled.

The South Eastern Railway has notified cancellation of trains due to pre-non interlocking work from May 13-18 in connection with the yard remodelling work at Santragachi station of the Kharagpur Division. Train 12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Howrah Superfast Mail scheduled to leave Central station at 7 pm on May 16, and Train 12839 Howrah-Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail scheduled to leave Howrah at 11.45 pm on May 17 will be fully cancelleds.