Elevate your Sunday with easy snacks this Festive season
Here are some easy snack recipes shared by Sharmilee
Diamond cuts
Ingredients
1 cup maida (all-purpose flour)
1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon red chilli powder
1 tablespoon ghee
1/2 teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds)
1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds
Salt to taste
Oil for deep frying
Instructions
In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup maida, salt to taste, 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon ajwain, and 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds.
Add 1 tablespoon ghee and mix until the ghee is evenly distributed.
Gradually add water and knead to form a soft, non-sticky dough.
Cover the dough and let it rest for 10–15 minutes.
After resting, knead the dough again for a minute.
Roll the dough into small balls and flatten slightly.
Dust with flour and roll each ball into a thin disc, similar to chapati.
Use a diamond or pizza cutter to cut the disc vertically, then horizontally, creating diamond shapes.
Separate the pieces; don’t worry if they stick together; they will separate during frying.
Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Check if it's ready by adding a small piece of dough; if it rises immediately, the oil is hot enough.
Fry the diamonds in batches, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. Flip them to ensure even frying.
Cook until they are reddish-golden and the bubbles stop.
Remove the fried biscuits with a ladle and drain excess oil on paper towels.
*******************************************************************************************************************************************
Seeyam
Ingredients
For the inner stuffing:
1/2 cup chana dal
1 tablespoon ghee
3/4 cup water (for cooking dal)
1/2 cup jaggery
1/4 cup water (for syrup)
1/3 cup grated coconut
A pinch of cardamom powder
For the outer wrap:
1/2 cup raw rice
1/2 cup urad dal
Water as needed
Salt to taste
Instructions
Soak 1/2 cup urad dal and 1/2 cup raw rice together for 2 hours. Rinse well.
Transfer the soaked grains to a mixer jar. Add water gradually and grind to a thick, smooth batter.
The batter should have a flowing consistency; add salt and a little water if needed. Set aside.
In a pan, combine 1/2 cup jaggery and 1/4 cup water. Heat until the jaggery dissolves completely, then set aside to cool.
Pressure cook 1/2 cup chana dal with 3/4 cup water for 6 whistles on medium heat. The dal should be easily mashable. Set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon ghee in a pan. Add 1/3 cup grated coconut and sauté for 2 minutes.
Add the cooked dal and mash it with a masher. Cook until it combines, then strain in the jaggery syrup and mix well.
Cook until thick, adding ghee if it sticks. Stir in a pinch of cardamom powder and mix well. Allow to cool slightly, then form small balls.
Heat oil in a kadai. Take one ball at a time, dip it in the batter, and coat well. Wipe off excess batter.
Gently drop the coated ball into the hot oil. Fry in batches, cooking 2-3 at a time depending on the size of the kadai.
Fry until golden brown, flipping to ensure even cooking. Drain on paper towels.