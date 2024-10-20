Elevate your Sunday with easy snacks this Festive season

Begin typing your search...

    20 Oct 2024 6:00 AM IST
    Seeyam and Spicy diamond cuts 

    Diamond cuts

    Ingredients

    1 cup maida (all-purpose flour)

    1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

    1 teaspoon red chilli powder

    1 tablespoon ghee

    1/2 teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds)

    1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds

    Salt to taste

    Oil for deep frying

    Instructions

    In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup maida, salt to taste, 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon ajwain, and 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds.

    Add 1 tablespoon ghee and mix until the ghee is evenly distributed.

    Gradually add water and knead to form a soft, non-sticky dough.

    Cover the dough and let it rest for 10–15 minutes.

    After resting, knead the dough again for a minute.

    Roll the dough into small balls and flatten slightly.

    Dust with flour and roll each ball into a thin disc, similar to chapati.

    Use a diamond or pizza cutter to cut the disc vertically, then horizontally, creating diamond shapes.

    Separate the pieces; don’t worry if they stick together; they will separate during frying.

    Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Check if it's ready by adding a small piece of dough; if it rises immediately, the oil is hot enough.

    Fry the diamonds in batches, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. Flip them to ensure even frying.

    Cook until they are reddish-golden and the bubbles stop.

    Remove the fried biscuits with a ladle and drain excess oil on paper towels.

    Seeyam

    Ingredients

    For the inner stuffing:

    1/2 cup chana dal

    1 tablespoon ghee

    3/4 cup water (for cooking dal)

    1/2 cup jaggery

    1/4 cup water (for syrup)

    1/3 cup grated coconut

    A pinch of cardamom powder

    For the outer wrap:

    1/2 cup raw rice

    1/2 cup urad dal

    Water as needed

    Salt to taste

    Instructions

    Soak 1/2 cup urad dal and 1/2 cup raw rice together for 2 hours. Rinse well.

    Transfer the soaked grains to a mixer jar. Add water gradually and grind to a thick, smooth batter.

    The batter should have a flowing consistency; add salt and a little water if needed. Set aside.

    In a pan, combine 1/2 cup jaggery and 1/4 cup water. Heat until the jaggery dissolves completely, then set aside to cool.

    Pressure cook 1/2 cup chana dal with 3/4 cup water for 6 whistles on medium heat. The dal should be easily mashable. Set aside.

    Heat 1 tablespoon ghee in a pan. Add 1/3 cup grated coconut and sauté for 2 minutes.

    Add the cooked dal and mash it with a masher. Cook until it combines, then strain in the jaggery syrup and mix well.

    Cook until thick, adding ghee if it sticks. Stir in a pinch of cardamom powder and mix well. Allow to cool slightly, then form small balls.

    Heat oil in a kadai. Take one ball at a time, dip it in the batter, and coat well. Wipe off excess batter.

    Gently drop the coated ball into the hot oil. Fry in batches, cooking 2-3 at a time depending on the size of the kadai.

    Fry until golden brown, flipping to ensure even cooking. Drain on paper towels.

