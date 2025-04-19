Elephant Men, a documentary on Anamalai, screened in Chennai

CHENNAI: “Back then, for someone from Chennai and graduated from a film institute here working in a BBC documentary was a very huge opportunity. I don’t remember the year when it was taken but it provided me with tremendous opportunities,” said wildlife filmmaker Alphonse Roy, while addressing a wildlife awareness event with students and professionals at the Chennai Snake Park on Friday.

Roy reminisced that the documentary had portrayed the life of elephants and humans in Anamalai, known as India’s elephant mountain.

Officials attached to the park, wildlife enthusiasts and documentary filmmaker V Krishnamurty’s son Sreedhar participated in the event. “The documentary is very familiar to me as I’ve grown up along with them,” Sreedhar said.